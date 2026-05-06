UAE - Palmridge, the design-led real estate development arm of Emirates National Investment (ENI), has signed up leading real estate expert JLL to deliver comprehensive project management and cost management services on its new residential development in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai.

Villea West is an 11-storey development comprising 229 fully furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments. Designed by Woods Bagot, the development is conceived around a curated suite of lifestyle and wellness amenities, supporting comfort, productivity, and relaxation within an urban setting, said a statement from Palmridge.

The architecture blends traditional motifs with contemporary form, drawing inspiration from bougainvillea, desert textures, and the area’s deep-rooted heritage.

The amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, cinema and gaming room, gym and yoga studio, cold plunges, sauna, water garden, BBQ facilities, podcast studio, and a dedicated work hub, it stated.

As per the deal, JLL’s Project & Development Services (PDS) team will be act as project management consultants on behalf of Palmridge, to manage and oversee the full lifecycle of Villea West, the firm’s debut project in the Dubai residential market.

Villea West, which has already commenced unit sales, is set for completion in Q4 2027, reflecting Palmridge’s commitment to creating spaces that honour Emirati heritage while embracing contemporary design and modern living, it added.

JLL’s project management and cost management services for the residential development span the entire delivery process, from initial project planning and contract administration, through design management and procurement support, to construction monitoring, coordination and health and safety oversight, culminating in project handover.

David Harman, Managing Director at Palmridge, said: "Villea West builds on Emirates National Investments’ 42-year legacy of trust, excellence, and commitment to design, quality, and timeless living."

Founded in 2024, Palmridge is a contemporary real estate developer dedicated to design-led projects. Backed by the legacy of Emirates National Investment and part of its growing portfolio, it builds on ENI’s vision to contribute to the nation’s evolving economic and urban landscape.

"We are confident that JLL's extensive and specialised project management experience, professionalism, and client-centric approach to project delivery will ensure superior value for our residential offerings in line with international standards, as we seek to grow and expand in the region," he noted.

Gary Tracey, Head of Project & Development Services UAE at JLL, said: "We are delighted to be appointed as a partner for Palmridge’s debut residential project in the UAE."

"This mandate reinforces our commitment to continued growth as a leading project management consultancy in the UAE, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional value and impactful results while fulfilling Palmridge’s expectations for modern, sustainable urban living," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

