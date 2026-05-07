CAIRO: The Sultanate of Oman showcased its experience in real estate development during its participation in the 5th edition of 'The Investor' conference held in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt.

‘Oman-Egypt... Land of Opportunities’ conference laid a milestone in the track of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Abdullah bin Nasser al Rahbi, the Sultanate of Oman’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said, “The Omani experience in real estate development is based on the pillars of sustainability, quality of life and urban planning. This opens up channels for investment partnerships with Egyptian real estate developers.” Al Rahbi pointed out that the real estate sector in the Sultanate of Oman serves as one of the most important drivers of growth due to its association with many economic sectors.

Abdullah bin Nasser al Rahbi

He explained that, in recent years, the real estate sector in Oman saw remarkable growth spearheaded by major strategic projects like Sultan Haitham City and waterfront projects. In addition, the real estate sector underwent an updating of regulations and a streamlining of procedures, said Al Rahbi, noting that this enhanced the Omani market’s attractiveness to investors.

Al Rahbi said that the second edition of the 'Oman-Egypt... Land of Opportunities' conference will be held in Muscat.

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