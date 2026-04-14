Egypt - VRE Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, Town Center 2, in Shorouk City, marking a continued expansion of its portfolio in East Cairo.

The company said the project reflects a strategic shift towards developments centred on operational functionality and long-term investment value, rather than purely sales-driven models.

Town Center 2 builds on the success of the company’s earlier Town Center project in the same area, which helped establish VRE’s presence in the commercial, administrative, and medical real estate segments across East Cairo.

Chairperson Wael El Qot stated that the selection of Shorouk City was based on market studies indicating strong growth potential, supported by increasing population density and ongoing urban expansion towards nearby areas such as New Heliopolis. This trend is expected to drive rising demand for commercial and service-oriented developments.

The project comprises a mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units designed to meet evolving market needs and support sustained activity within the development. It is positioned to cater to both end-users and investors.

VRE Developments added that the project offers flexible payment plans, with down payments starting from 10% and instalment periods of up to 100 months, aimed at enhancing accessibility for a broader base of investors.

Board Member Hazem El Nossairy said the launch aligns with the company’s broader transformation from Value Developments to VRE Developments, reflecting a renewed strategy focused on expansion and the delivery of more structured, innovation-driven real estate products over the next five years.

From a marketing perspective, Head of Marketing Ahmed Zenaty noted that the company is prioritising real estate products shaped by market research and user behaviour, with a clear emphasis on long-term investment value over short-term sales performance.

He added that VRE has delivered more than 10 projects across key locations, including New Cairo, Shorouk, and Zahraa Al Maadi, supported by a strategy centred on transparency and consistent execution standards.

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