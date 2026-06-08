Dubai-based developer Beyond Developments has unveiled The Yards, a master-planned destination in the City of Arabia in Dubailand, which will house nearly 1,600 residential units.



Covering 2136,77 million square metres (sq m) of gross floor area, the 4 billion dirham ($1.1 billion) Mediterranean-inspired masterplan will feature a one-kilometre-long green spine, with 70 percent of its total area dedicated to open landscape.



The developer has launched the masterplan's first residential cluster, Arancia Yards, comprising 272 residences across three low-rise buildings. The cluster will have around a 4,200 sqm landscaped sunken garden,3,000 sqm of rooftop terraces and more than 2,000 sqm of retail and food and beverage space.

No details were given on when construction of the residential cluster will start.

In March, Chief Development Officer Ramzi Rahal told Zawya Projects that construction work across its projects in Dubai Maritime City continues in line with approved schedules.



Beyond Developments is a part of Dubai-based private developer Omniyat Group.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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