Beyond Developments, a part of Dubai-based private developer Omniyat Group, has confirmed that construction work across its projects in Dubai Maritime City continue in line with approved schedules.

Work is ongoing Aria, Saria, Orise, Sensia, and The Mural projects within its 8-million-square-foot master-planned district, Chief Development Officer Ramzi Rahal said in a statement.

Key updates shared included:

Aria: Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, the project has reached 72.9 percent overall progress, with the superstructure fully completed. Blockwork and plastering have reached 95 percent, interior finishing works are progressing steadily to Level 30, and MEP first-fix works are complete. Façade installation has advanced to Level 20, progressively revealing the tower’s architectural identity on Dubai Maritime City’s skyline.

Saria: The project has recorded 10.32 percent overall progress. Following the appointment of Gulf Asia Contracting as the main contractor in the fourth quarter of 2025, over 7,500 cubic metres of concrete have been cast to date, with slab works completed through Foundation, Ground Floor, Podium 1, and Podium 2 levels. Podium 3 is currently in progress and core walls are advancing to Level 1. In the coming quarter, slabs are targeted to reach the 6th floor and core walls the 9th, with finishing works scheduled to commence within the same period. The project continues to progress on track, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

Orise: The project has reached 5.99 percent overall progress. Following the completion of enabling works and the appointment of ASGC Construction as the main contractor, ground slab is targeted for completion in June 2026, with foundation concrete works on track and core walls planned to reach Podium 1 within the next quarter.

Sensia: The project has achieved 4.67 percent overall progress, with enabling works completed and the General Contracting Company appointed as the main contractor. Over 1,050 cubic metres of concrete have been poured within tower areas, with the project advancing toward its ground slab milestone in May 2026. Core walls are planned to reach Podium 2 by the end of the next quarter.

The Mural: The project has achieved 6.43 percent overall progress. Enabling works have been completed, and General Contracting Company appointed as the main contractor. With over 1,000 cubic metres of concrete poured across the tower areas, the project is advancing towards completion of the underground and ground-floor slabs by June 2026, and core walls are targeted to reach Podium 1 within the next quarter.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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