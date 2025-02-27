Sensia marks BEYONDS’s third project within its 8 million sq. ft. master plan at Dubai Maritime City, following the phenomenal success of Saria and Orise."

Dubai, UAE: BEYOND Developments, the fast-rising name in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector, launched Sensia, its third signature project within the 8 million sq. ft master-planned development at Dubai Maritime City (DMC). Following the phenomenal success of Saria and Orise and the overwhelming interest from local, regional, and international investors, the launch of Sensia marks a significant milestone for BEYOND. Achieved just six months after its establishment, this expansion reinforces the company’s rapid growth and strong investor confidence in its visionary developments.

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer, BEYOND Developments, said: “Dubai continues to prove itself as one of the most attractive real estate investment and living destination globally, supported by visionary leadership, robust infrastructure and a forward-thinking regulatory environment. The appetite from local, regional and international investors for high-quality waterfront development remains strong, and the success of our projects at Dubai Maritime City is a testament to this growing demand.

He added: “Aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, this project strengthens the emirate’s standing as a premier investment and liveable destination.. Sensia offers an elevated waterfront lifestyle merging urban energy with the serenity of the Arabian Sea. With every launch, BEYOND continues to push the boundaries, creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences tailored for the modern investor and homeowner. This is a bold step forward in design, waterfront luxury, and innovation.”

Designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), one of the world’s foremost hospitality design firms, Sensia’s distinctive architecture features angled floor plates that enhance privacy while offering 360-degree panoramic views, optimizing sunrise-to-sunset vistas of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Interiors by Design World Partnership (DWP) bring a refined aesthetic, using warm, natural textures and contemporary finishes to elevate the living experience.

The 36-storey tower, anticipated for completion in Q1 2029, offers 275 premium residences, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, exclusive three-bedroom garden duplexes, and a signature penthouse with breathtaking waterfront views. With direct access to curated dining experiences on the ground floor and a vibrant waterfront promenade and cove elevated lifestyle, Sensia offers the perfect balance between urban convenience and tranquil coastal living. An extensive resort-style amenity package includes a waterfront drop-off and Mediterranean landscaped driveways. Sensia will have state-of-the-art fitness facilities, including a gymnasium, yoga studios, and landscaped gardens by the seaside.

Located at Dubai Maritime City, Sensia offers a seamless blend of urban energy and coastal serenity, just 10 minutes from Jumeirah’s beaches and 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai’s business and entertainment district.

About BEYOND

BEYOND, a new venture under the OMNIYAT GROUP, represents the next evolution in Dubai’s real estate landscape. Focused on the wider luxury real estate market and providing innovative and exceptional living solutions accessible to a broader demographic, BEYOND is committed to creating spaces that are not just homes, but experiences. Reflecting a distinct ethos, BEYOND aims to go beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, crafting environments that inspire and elevate the human experience.

OMNIYAT GROUP

An investment company with a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial, and tech sectors, the OMNIYAT GROUP was established to drive success across its branded companies. With an AED 100B total group portfolio target by 2030 and AED 50B in portfolio value committed for new ventures, a policy of strategic diversification has empowered the Group to drive forward into different market segments. Guided by an unwavering commitment to excellence, OMNIYAT GROUP leverages an unparalleled network of global talent to raise standards and drive transformative change in the urban living experience, delivering on its vision to be “the best in class, in every class.”