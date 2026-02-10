The partnership will address the growing need for more integrated, accountable services across sectors, particularly within the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure

The UAE’s facilities management market is expected to grow to USD 23.86 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach USD 42.27 billion by 2031

UAE, Cleanco, one of the UAE’s leading service providers across facilities management, medical and hazardous waste management, and engineering and contracting, signed an acquisition agreement with YAEMCO Facilities Management at World Health Expo (WHX) to acquire YAEMCO’s Hard Facilities Management (Hard FM) solutions.

The agreement includes the acquisition of YAEMCO’s manpower, contracts, resources, and other operational assets, marking Cleanco’s expansion into Hard FM and Total Facilities Management (TFM) services to support growing technical and compliance demands across diverse sectors including residential, commercial, government, retail and healthcare sectors. Aligned with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s objectives for 2023-2026, the partnership supports the development of a resilient and integrated healthcare system. The agreement was signed by Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Cleanco Group and President of the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA), and Mohammed Kabeer, CEO of YAEMCO Facilities Management.

Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO, Cleanco Group stated: “This partnership reflects Cleanco’s broader plan as a unified Group, bringing together Cleanco Facilities Management, Cleanco Waste Treatment, and ACECO under a more integrated operating model. As the UAE’s built environment continues to grow in scale and complexity, clients are increasingly looking for accountable, integrated service partners. YAEMCO brings decades of proven operational maturity, systems, Hard FM capabilities, market expertise, and other strong technical capabilities, along with a commitment to responsible growth. Together, we are strengthening our Hard FM and TFM service offering while maintaining service quality, operational discipline and consistency, and sector-specific expertise.”

The partnership accelerates Cleanco’s expansion into Hard FM and TFM by integrating YAEMCO’s proven technical expertise and operational excellence into its service portfolio. Leveraging YAEMCO’s experience across complex developments in the UAE and its capabilities in MEP, HVAC, fire and life safety, asset management, and facility engineering, the collaboration embeds robust systems, best practices, and market-tested methodologies to strengthen Cleanco’s end-to-end facilities management offering.

The UAE facilities management market is expected to grow to USD 23.86 billion in 2026, with projections indicating it will reach USD 42.27 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by rapid urban development, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing regulatory and compliance requirements. As a result, integrated FM models that combine soft and hard services are becoming essential for operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory alignment.

Mohammed Kabeer, Founder & Director, YAEMCO said: “Strategic partnerships are essential to meeting the evolving demands of facilities management, and World Health Expo is an ideal platform to showcase the power of combined expertise and innovation. Our collaboration with Cleanco brings together strong technical depth, Hard FM capabilities, and an integrated service model to deliver high-performance solutions across complex, large-scale facilities. As AI and digital transformation reshape the sector, this partnership enables us to harness predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and data-driven decision-making, helping us move beyond traditional maintenance to set new benchmarks in efficiency, sustainability, safety, and long-term asset value.”

With WHX as a key platform to address the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, Cleanco is showcasing specialized, healthcare-focused services across its divisions, including compliance-driven soft FM solutions for cleaning and disinfection, hygiene, pest control, façade cleaning, landscaping, hospitality support, caregiving, and trained operational staff for hospitals and clinics. Through this approach, Cleanco continues to strengthen its position as a fully integrated services group, delivering scalable, compliant, and sector-responsive facilities management solutions for complex environments.

Cleanco Waste Treatment (CWT), is presenting its end-to-end healthcare waste solutions, encompassing medical waste collection from points of generation, secure transportation, specialized treatment, and environmentally compliant disposal aligned with international standards and UAE regulations.

Moreover, through its engineering arm ACECO, Cleanco is highlighting infrastructure and facility support solutions for healthcare environments, delivered through strategic partnerships with TAQA and DEWA, ensuring reliable power supply and uninterrupted facility operations.

Founded in 1980, Cleanco Group is a leading Emirati-owned services company with a strong presence across the UAE. Renowned for supporting iconic national projects, the Group delivers large-scale, compliance-driven solutions to government and private sector clients across healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, education, commercial, and industrial sectors.

As a fully integrated services provider, Cleanco offers end-to-end facilities management, engineering and contracting, and specialised medical and hazardous waste management. Its healthcare-focused services include advanced cleaning and disinfection, hygiene and pest control, environmental and façade services, landscaping, hospitality support, and trained operational staffing. Guided by a commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, Cleanco delivers reliable, scalable services across complex, high-demand environments.

Established in 1997, YAEMCO LLC is a technology-driven smart facilities solutions partner delivering performance-led environments across residential, commercial, and industrial developments. Evolving into a Total Asset Management company, YAEMCO provides bespoke solutions that create value and support clients in achieving their business goals.

Managing over 12,000 units in the UAE and operating across regional and international markets, YAEMCO applies globally benchmarked quality, environmental, and health and safety standards. Through smart technologies, innovation-led processes, and continuous improvement, YAEMCO delivers risk-managed, sustainable operations that enhance asset performance, cost efficiency, and occupant experience.

