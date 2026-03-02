Nazarbayev University (NU) diplomas have been officially recognized by the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia, effective February 2026. This recognition confirms that NU degrees meet the academic standards and quality assurance requirements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This recognition is a significant milestone for NU and its graduates,” said Aliya Kaimoldinova, Director of the Internationalization Department at NU. “It reflects our commitment to global engagement and ensures that our alumni have access to new academic and professional opportunities worldwide.”

The recognition represents a major milestone for NU graduates, who can now apply for employment in Saudi Arabia without undergoing additional diploma verification, pursue postgraduate studies at Saudi universities and institutions, and compete in the regional labor market with officially recognized qualifications.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, NU diplomas have been recently recognized in Turkey and Germany, further reinforcing the University’s growing international standing.

NU graduates continue to pursue successful careers and advanced studies in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. The University systematically works to expand formal degree recognition in key strategic countries, ensuring broader global opportunities for its alumni.

Through strategic efforts to secure formal recognition in key countries, NU ensures that its graduates enjoy broader global mobility and access to competitive academic and professional pathways. The recognition in Saudi Arabia, alongside recent recognitions in Turkey and Germany, underscores NU’s status as a globally oriented research university.

Nazarbayev University is a young, fully English-medium university established in 2010. In the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, NU rose to the 401-500 band, placing #1 in Central Asia & the Caucasus and #4 among universities in the CIS. Progress in reputable international rankings is essential for NU as a Kazakhstani institution because it strengthens global credibility, attracts international partnerships and talent, and demonstrates the country’s growing contribution to global research.

NU offers over 80 outstanding undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs. The faculty hails from over 60 countries, fostering a global learning environment and contributing significantly to research on key challenges facing Kazakhstan and the region. NU is home to nearly 8,000 students representing 36 countries.

