Chestertons Global has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the addition of Best Location in Bahrain to its international network, strengthening its commitment to partnering with established, locally led firms in markets demonstrating sustained real estate activity and long-term potential.

The partnership comes at a time when Bahrain’s real estate sector has recorded increased transactional activity, with recent market data indicating higher volumes compared with the previous year, reflecting continued market engagement and liquidity.

“Bahrain is an important market within our Middle East strategy. It offers a compelling mix of accessibility, openness to international ownership and a maturing real estate environment that increasingly values professional advisory support.” said Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director of Chestertons Global. “When we consider expansion, we focus on markets that offer clients a credible long-term proposition and where established local teams already operate to strong professional standards. From our initial discussions, it was clear that Best Location reflects the values, practices and service approach we look for in a partner.”

From February 2026, Best Location will operate as part of the Chestertons Global network, combining local market expertise with the brand’s international frameworks and service standards.

Best Location brings comprehensive property capabilities across brokerage, valuation and property management, with activity spanning key Bahrain neighbourhoods including Manama, Seef District, Amwaj Islands and Diyar Al Muharraq.

“Client expectations in Bahrain are evolving, with greater emphasis on long-term value, transparency and informed decision-making. Joining the Chestertons Global network strengthens our ability to support clients through that shift, while remaining firmly grounded in local market knowledge.” said Hussam Al Sharaf, General Manager, Best Location.

With a locally led team and an established operational structure, the presence in Bahrain is well positioned to support clients across a range of real estate requirements, drawing on the strength and scale of Chestertons Global’s international network.

Chestertons Global operates across more than 20 countries spanning EMEA, the Americas and Asia, delivering premium real estate services through a trusted international network defined by professional standards and local expertise.

About Chestertons Global:

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 20 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory. In line with its founding principles, Chestertons Global actively supports charitable initiatives and community projects, reflecting its dedication to making a positive, long-term impact on the communities it serves through the Chestertons Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation.

https://www.chestertons.com/

