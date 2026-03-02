Mohamed Habib: Riders’ safety is a core pillar of our daily operational standards

Distribution of certified safety helmets and activation of comprehensive medical and social insurance coverage

Regular road safety training and a clear system for monitoring and tracking incidents

Cairo: Breadfast, The leading Egyptian platform in e-commerce, announced the launch of a comprehensive internal safety program for its delivery riders nationwide as part of a multi-phase plan. This strategic step reflects the company’s commitment to protecting riders’ health and safety while strengthening occupational safety standards within the rapid delivery sector. The program includes an integrated package of organized preventive measures, including provision of personal protective equipment, insurance coverage, and intensive training programs. It aims to proactively address road risks and reduce daily incidents in line with local regulations.

The launch of this program comes in response to operational risks faced by delivery riders on a daily basis. Through this Program, Breadfast seeks to reinforce a culture of safe and responsible driving. The program includes distribution of certified safety helmets specifically designed for impact resistance while ensuring proper ventilation during extended working hours. Helmet usage will also be incorporated into daily inspection procedures to guarantee consistent compliance. Additionally, the program includes activation of comprehensive medical and social insurance coverage in collaboration with Nextcare, providing riders with full protection against work-related accidents and injuries, and ensuring prompt access to high-quality medical care when needed.

To enhance professional competence, Breadfast will enroll all riders in continuous awareness and orientation programs focused on defensive driving concepts, road risk awareness, and full compliance with traffic regulations. The initial phase will prioritize cities with the highest operational density to ensure effectiveness and training quality before expanding to other cities. This sustainable preventive model relies on a precise system for monitoring and tracking incidents and “near-misses,” enabling health and safety teams to address gaps and continuously improve operational controls.

Commenting on that, Mr. Mohamed Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at Breadfast, stated: “Breadfast places riders’ safety at the heart of its priorities and operational standards, as they are the backbone of our daily success. Through this program, we aim to shift from a reactive risk management approach to a proactive preventive model that safeguards our people and elevates safety standards across Egypt’s delivery sector. He also added; we are committed to building an integrated system that embeds safety within our daily delivery standards, directly enhancing the continuity and reliability of the service we provide to our customers.”

Through this initiative, Breadfast emphasizes that riders’ safety is an integral part of professional operations. The program contributes to reducing accident rates and enhancing compliance with Egyptian regulatory requirements related to labor and occupational health. The company also utilizes data derived from its continuous monitoring system to make more informed operational decisions, reinforcing its position as a leading company that places operational excellence and responsibility toward its people at the core of its sustainable growth in the Egyptian market.

About Breadfast

Breadfast is the leading Egyptian platform in e-commerce, providing fresh groceries and daily essentials directly to customers’ doorsteps. The Platform offers a wide range of essential products, including food items, laundry detergents, baby products, office supplies, and personal care products. Breadfast continues to expand its product portfolio to meet customers’ daily needs.

The platform enables users to enjoy a fast and seamless shopping experience, allowing them to place orders at any time of the day with options for immediate or next-day delivery. Breadfast currently serves most districts across Cairo and operates under a vertically integrated model, controlling every stage of the process from sourcing and baking to storage and final delivery, ensuring highest levels of quality and operational efficiency.