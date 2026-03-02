Nairobi - Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya airways (KQ), has partnered with European based TUI Airline Holidays, part of the global TUI Group, to relaunch KQ Holidays. The revamped platform offers travellers a seamless, end to end booking experience, combining Kenya Airways’ extensive global network with TUI’s established expertise in curated holiday solutions.

KQ Holidays is designed to position Kenya as a vibrant, year round leisure destination through meaningful and well curated travel experiences. The platform emphasises sustainable tourism, authentic local engagement, and personalised journeys that reflect travellers’ individual interests, while positively contributing to local communities and the regional economy.

In addition, the platform allows travellers connecting through Nairobi to stop over and experience Kenya as part of a wider itinerary. Passengers transiting through the hub can incorporate a short stay into their journey, explore the country’s diverse attractions, and then continue seamlessly to their final destination, all within a single, coordinated booking. This offers added flexibility and transforms a connecting journey into a richer travel experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu, said, “The launch of KQ Holidays marks an important milestone in our journey to enhance customer choice and deliver greater value beyond the flight. By partnering with TUI Airline Holidays, we are combining world class technology with our strong brand and network to offer travellers curated holiday experiences that showcase the very best of Kenya and our wider network, while supporting sustainable tourism growth.”

KQ Holidays will offer tailor made packages that include flights, premium hotel stays, transfers, and authentic local experiences. Powered by TUI Airline Holidays’ white label solution, the platform enables real time inventory management and personalised travel options, ensuring a seamless journey from inspiration to arrival. Customers can book services individually or bundle them into dynamic packages, providing flexibility for diverse travel preferences.

TUI’s Head of Specialist Businesses, Danyal Kaya, added, “We are delighted to expand our expertise into the African market through this partnership with Kenya Airways. By leveraging our technology platform and travel knowledge, Kenya Airways will be able to drive additional revenue, offer distinctive experiences, and broaden its customer base.”

With KQ Holidays, travellers can now experience Kenya in a way that is seamless, personalised, and meaningful, while supporting the growth of sustainable tourism and the local economy.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 42 destinations worldwide, 33 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

About TUI Group

The TUI Group is a leading global tourism group. The group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Lower Saxony Stock Exchange in Hanover. The TUI Group offers its more than 34.7 million customers integrated services from a single source and covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. The Group owns more than 460 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue, and Robinson, as well as 18 cruise ships, ranging from the luxury class MS Europa and MS Europa 2 and the HANSEATIC class expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships at Marella Cruises in the UK. The group also includes leading European tour operator brands and online marketing platforms, for example for hotel-only or flight-only offers, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft, and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels and cruises through successful joint ventures and activities in holiday destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The group is transforming itself into a global tourism platform company.Global responsibility for sustainable economic, environmental, and social action is at the heart of our corporate culture. The TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, focuses on the positive effects of tourism, education and training, and the strengthening of environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. In this way, it supports the development of holiday destinations. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.

Kenya Airways

Corporate Communications Department

Email: Corporate.communications@kenya-airways.com