Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Insurance, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, announced that its Board of Directors approved the distribution of cash dividends during its meeting on 2 March 2026. The approved dividend amounts to 100% of the company’s share capital, with a total value of AED 500 million (equivalent to AED 100 per share) for the financial year 2025.

Orient Insurance delivered strong financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting a record net profit of AED 836 million, representing a 14% increase compared to AED 731 million in 2024. The company also recorded significant growth in gross written premiums, which rose by 19% to approximately AED 11 billion in 2025, compared to AED 9 billion in 2024.

About Orient Insurance

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

