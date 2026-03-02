Muscat, Oman: Oman’s leading exploration and production company, OQ Exploration and Production SAOG (“OQEP” or “the Company”) (SYMBOL: OQEP.OM) today announced its audited financial results for the financial year to 31 December 2025 and an update to its strategy.

Financial Highlights

Revenue2 of 1.2 billion.

EBITDA2 of 941 million at 81% margin.

Adjusted Cashflow from Operations4 increased 7.5% to 540.5 million.

Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”) 51%5.

Operational Highlights

Achieved a total production rate of 224 kboepd (oil and condensate 54%; gas 46%)

Successfully delivered two major projects: Bisat C Expansion at Block 60, which increased the total processing capacity to 95,000 bbl/day oil and over 800,000 bbl/day water, and Bisat Power Plant which will supply a reliable power from the Government network. As a result, operational costs were lowered and Greenhouse Gas emissions optimized.

Marsa LNG Bunkering project progress as per the plan and on budget with more than 39% completion achieved.

Future gas revenues secured by signing a long-term Gas Sales Agreement (“GSA”) for Block 65 with the Integrated Gas Company SAOC (“IGC”) and signed GSA to supply Marsa LNG in Sohar with gas from Block 10.

Four new and amended EPSA6s:

o Block 53 EPSA extended to 2050 with improved fiscal terms, adding additional reserves for OQEP

o Block 48 exploration extended to 2029 with enhanced cost recovery terms;

o Block 47 EPSA extended to March 2026; and

o A new EPSA for Block 54 exploration signed with Genel Energy.

Marketing of 15 Blocks together with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (“MEM”).

Three MOUs signed with Turkish Petroleum Corporation, Petronas, and CNPC.

Post-period, new Concession Agreement signed with Petronas for offshore Block 18.

Shareholder Returns

The Company distributed approximately 275 million of dividends in cash.

27.5 million shares purchased to date via share buyback program to further enhance shareholder value.

Q4 2025 dividend proposal of 7.23 Baiza per share as cash dividend to be approved at the Annual General Meeting.

2026 Dividend Policy

The Company intends to continue the dividend framework established in the 2024–2026, as detailed in the IPO prospectus, while remaining adaptive to market developments and evolving business needs.

Mahmoud Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer, OQEP, commented:

“The 2025 results demonstrate OQEP's ability to operate effectively in challenging and volatile market conditions. The Company achieved substantial growth in oil and condensate sales, effectively offsetting a 12.5% decline in realized oil prices. OQEP's efficient production methods and operational excellence contributed to an industry-leading Return on Capital Employed exceeding 50%.”

“Operationally, OQEP made significant progress during the year in progressing growth across is portfolio of high-quality assets. At Block 60, The Bisat C Expansion Facility marks a strategic enhancement to OQEP’s performance, significantly increasing the total oil processing capabilities to 95,000 bbl per day (oil) and over 800,000 bbl/day total water processing capacity. Furthermore, Bisat Power Plant was delivered which connects Bisat to the national grid, enhance the power supply reliability, reduce operational costs and significantly reduce emissions. In addition, Marsa LNG Bunkering project is progressing as plan with more than 39% completed by the end of December 2025.”

“The Company secured stable, long-term gas agreements for two of its blocks, Block 65 and Block 10, for the future of Marsa LNG utilization. We also secured four new and amended EPSAs during the year, a significant achievement. The EPSAs include exploration extensions to Blocks 48 and 47; a new partnership with Genel Energy for Block 54; and enhanced fiscal terms in Block 53’s EPSA extension to 2050.”

We continued to establish new partnerships in Oman, including an agreement with Genel Energy in Block 54. Additional collaborators, such as the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Petronas, entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with OQEP. Subsequently, after the reporting period, our MOU with Petronas advanced to the successful execution of a Concession Agreement for offshore Block 18.

“OQEP generated substantial value for its shareholders in the financial year 2025. OQEP has distributed approximately 275 million dividends including Performance linked Dividend during the year. Additionally, as part of the ongoing buyback program, OQEP acquired 27.5 million of its own shares to further benefit its shareholders”.

“We have a clear vision to grow OQEP, creating a global energy champion which will Energize Sustainable Progress: delivering reliable, lower-carbon energy and resilient value. OQEP’s Growth Strategy will focus on increasing production ambition to the ~300 kboe/day level by 2030. The strategy adopts a balanced growth model with domestic growth complemented by international expansions through M&A”.

“The growth strategy will be funded through OQEP’s internal cash flows and additional new debt, which will be maintained at a prudent level of less than 1.5x Net Debt to EBITDA. OQEP shareholders will continue to benefit from its growth, with shareholder distributions anticipated to be at a level equivalent to 25-35% of Cashflow from Operations.”

“Our growth plan will build on Oman’s significant potential, utilizing OQEP’s operational excellence to create a National Upstream Champion that will support the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040, generating value for its stakeholders through its growth and innovation.”

Performance Highlights

Description January to December 2025 January to December 2024 Variation (%) Crude Oil and Condensate Volume (mmbbl) 21.7 20.3 6.9% Average realised sales price (US$ per bbl) 70.7 80.8 -12.5% Gas Volume (bcf) 121.2 124.2 -2.4% Average realised sales price (US$/mmbtu) 3.46 3.46 0.0%

Financial Highlights

Description January to December 2025 January to December 2024 Variation (%) Revenue2 (‘000) 1,159,012 1,242,756 -6.7% Gross Profit2 (‘000) 657,024 719,855 -8.7% EBITDA2 (‘000) 941,084 1,010,969 -6.9% Net Profit after Tax (‘000) 278,036 326,563 -14.9% Return on Capital Employed2 (%) 50.6% 49.9% 1.5% Earnings Per Share () 0.035 0.039 -10.0%

In 2025, the Company delivered strong operational and financial results. Despite a decrease in average oil prices by US$10.1 per barrel (12.5%) compared to the same period in 2024, the Company increased oil and condensate sales by approximately 1.4 million barrels. This sales growth effectively offset the revenue impact of lower oil prices.

Net Profit remained robust, even in the absence of Profit from Discontinued Operation following the transfer of the Company’s 51% stake in Abraj to OQ SAOC in the first half of 2024. In addition, the Company secured a new loan facility in September 2024, with the associated financing costs fully reflected in the 2025 results.

The balance sheet remains solid and broadly unchanged on a year-over-year basis, maintaining a strong equity base and stable net leverage. The Company continues to apply a disciplined approach to capital allocation; balancing shareholder returns with long-term asset sustainability. This approach was reinforced by the introduction of Treasury shares to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Strong cash flow generation enabled the Company to report net cash from operating activities of 523 million, an increase of 5.3% over the previous year despite lower profit before tax, supporting the confident distribution of 275 million in dividends. Delivering a ROCE of 50.6%, top-quartile performance for the global exploration and production sector.

Growth Strategy

OQEP has recently established the new growth strategy, aspiring to reach higher production rates up to 300 kboepd level by 2030. This represents an increase of 34% relative to its current production of 224kboepd. The growth strategy stems from OQEP’s continued domestic expansions, complemented by targeted acquisitions in Oman. Furthermore, OQEP shall leverage the government and also its existing strategic partners in Oman, to gradually and carefully progress into new collaborations and expand internationally in preferred relevant regions focusing on the middle east and north Africa.

In terms of funding and shareholder value, OQEP is committed to maintain Net Debt to EBITDA below 1.5 times, ensuring a robust financial position at all times while funding the potential new future growth projects. OQEP will continue to build up its financial cash generation ability and moreover maintain reserves replenishment at the 100% level. OQEP will continue to deliver a sustainable shareholders return for 2027 and beyond in line with the previous years with dividend payout from 2027 - 2029 ranging between 25-35% of cashflow from operations (CFFO).

Full Year 2025 Financial Results Documents

OQEP’s Full Year 2025 results documents can be found on OQEP’s Investor Relations page at

https://oqep.om/ir.html

Full Year 2025 Investor Call

OQEP’s Full Year 2025 Investor Call will be held on 2 March 2026 at 2 – 3 pm Oman time. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted afterwards.

