Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Empire Markets Financial Services (FXEM) has announced that it has obtained a Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) licence Category 5 in the United Arab Emirates (licence number 20200000254), strengthening its local presence and supporting regulated client engagement across the UAE.

The milestone reflects FXEM’s focus on operating within a recognised regulatory framework and investing in the infrastructure required to support responsible market engagement in one of the world’s most active financial centres.

“This is an important step forward for FXEM in the UAE,” said Khaled Assy, Managing Director at FXEM. “Not just because it’s a requirement, but because it sets the standard for how we show up for clients every day. We’re proud to shape our local presence in a way that’s transparent, structured, and built for the long term.”

FXEM continues to develop its trading environment for clients who value accessibility and flexibility across devices. The firm provides access to the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ecosystem, designed to support traders across multiple markets through a single account experience.

“We’ve spent more than a decade building the professional expertise and operational focus that clients expect from a modern trading brand,” added Abdelaziz Albogdady Market Research & Fintech Strategy Manager at FXEM. “Receiving this Category 5 license supports our goal of engaging clients in the UAE through a regulated framework, with the service mindset, platform access, and operational standards that help build trust over time.”

Looking ahead, FXEM will continue to solidify its presence in the region by expanding local capabilities and maintaining a client-first approach grounded in regulatory alignment, operational discipline, and long-term relationship building.

About FXEM

FXEM is a trading brand shared by a group of entities, focused on helping clients access global markets through modern trading infrastructure. FXEM is a trademark registered in the United Kingdom under No. UK00003769330, Class 36 (financial brokerage services). Empire Markets Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius under licence number GB22200699. Empire Markets Financial Services LLC is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates under licence number 20200000254.

Office 2804, 28th floor, Single Business Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 04 57 51 496

For more information, visit https://www.fxem.com/

Media Contact:

Your Mind Media

hello@yourmindmedia.com

www.yourmindmedia.co