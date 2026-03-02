Abu Dhabi, UAE: A senior delegation from Abu Dhabi has visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to check on the condition of individuals injured due to the regional events and reviewed the level of treatment services being provided to them.

The delegation included His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team for Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Her Excellency Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre – Abu Dhabi and His Excellency Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings from medical staff on the cases admitted, approved treatment plans, and coordination mechanisms between healthcare facilities and relevant entities within an integrated response system that ensures rapid intervention and efficient care. The delegation has also highlighted the strong integration of medical and specialised teams, as well as the advanced clinical and technical capabilities that support the management of various cases according to the highest standards of professionalism.

The delegation affirmed that the emirate’s healthcare sector is operating at full capacity, supported by clear emergency response protocols and an effective coordination framework among health, security, and service entities, the matter that reflects the advanced level of preparedness and the ability to deal with any cases and provide comprehensive care without interrupting the continuity of normal healthcare services.

His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team for the Abu Dhabi, expressed appreciation for the noteworthy efforts made by the medical and technical teams. His Excellency noted that the visit comes as part of the commitment to direct on-site follow-up and to further strengthen integration across all mechanisms of the system, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to provide the highest levels of care and support and to safeguard lives under all circumstances.

His Excellency Al Muhairi said: “The safety of individuals is a top priority in all our plans and measures. We take pride in the high level of coordination among the relevant entities and in the advanced readiness of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, which has enabled the immediate handling of cases and the provision of necessary care in line with best international standards. We reaffirm to our injured brothers and sons that they are receiving full attention and care, and that their safety and recovery remain an absolute priority for all relevant entities.

H.E. added: “We reassure the community that the emirate’s healthcare and security systems are operating in full synchronisation and that essential services continue to be delivered with high efficiency. We will closely monitor and coordinate our efforts to ensure the highest levels of protection and care for all members of the community, while providing all necessary support to the injured and their families across the treatment and recovery time.”

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi confirmed that health and safety of community members remain among the highest priorities, and that the healthcare sector ecosystem is fully prepared and coordinated with relevant stakeholders to ensure the continuous provision of healthcare services at all times.”

H.E. Al Mansoori, said: “Through the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (UMOC), the nature of injuries was assessed immediately, and ambulance teams were directed to the most appropriate facility based on each case. This includes pre-arrival medical procedures, from initial medical intervention to the reception of patients and the provision of comprehensive healthcare services within the facility. Care plans are currently being developed and closely monitored for each patient, with continuous oversight of their health conditions. The health and safety of community members remain a top priority, and Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system remains fully prepared and ready to deliver its services at all times.”

The visit was concluded with an affirmation of the continued medical follow-up of the cases, strengthening the support for frontline teams, and advancing the emirate’s approach to provide humanitarian and professional response that reflects its commitment to protecting the community and safeguarding its welfare under all circumstances.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

Contact us:

For media inquiries: Coordination & Governmental Relations Section grc@adcmc.gov.ae

For Public inquiries: info@adcmc.gov.ae