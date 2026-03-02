Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait announced the resumption of trading sessions starting Monday, March 2, 2026, following the issuance of the relevant decision by the Capital Markets Authority and after confirming full operational readiness and stability to ensure the orderly functioning of the market in accordance with the approved regulatory frameworks.

“Resuming trading sessions from tomorrow, Monday, March 2, 2026, follows the full verification of stability and the fulfillment of all technical and regulatory requirements, ensuring a fair and transparent trading environment that safeguards orderly market operations and equal opportunities for all participants,” said Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser AlKharafi.

“The recent period has demonstrated the strength and efficiency of Boursa Kuwait’s technical and operational infrastructure as its business continuity and crisis management plans were activated in line with best practices, ensuring the protection of investors and their financial positions, and reaffirming the exchange’s institutional readiness to address exceptional circumstances with professionalism and a high sense of responsibility,” he added.

“We reaffirm our full operational readiness to welcome market participants and resume activity in accordance with the approved regulatory frameworks. We also value the continuous coordination with the Capital Markets Authority and the relevant authorities, which played a vital role in managing this phase efficiently and with a strong sense of national responsibility,” he emphasized.

“We pray that the State of Kuwait continues to enjoy security and stability under its wise leadership, and that we are all guided toward what serves the best interests of our nation and the sustainable prosperity of its economy,” he concluded.

Boursa Kuwait confirmed that all technical systems and trading platforms are operating efficiently and that business continuity and crisis management plans were implemented in accordance with international best practices, reflecting the institutional maturity of the market and its ability to respond effectively to developments.

The bourse also reiterated its continued commitment to transparency and disclosure, urging all market participants to follow announcements through its official website and approved channels for accurate and up-to-date information.

Boursa Kuwait concluded its statement by reaffirming its confidence in the strength of the national economy and the resilience of its institutions, as well as its ongoing role as a key driver of growth and in enhancing the market’s attractiveness to local and international investors.