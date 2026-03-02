In implementation of its supervisory and regulatory role over the UAE capital markets, and pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations, the UAE Capital Market Authority announces that the UAE capital markets, (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM)) will be closed on Monday, 2 March and Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

The Authority will continue to monitor developments in the region and assess the situation on an ongoing basis, taking any further measures as necessary.

All concerned parties are advised to follow official UAE Capital Market Authority, ADX and DFM channels for updates regarding the resumption of trading.

For any media enquiries, please contact cma@edelmansmithfield.com.