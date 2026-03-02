MUSCAT: In an era defined by rapid digital transformation, BankDhofar continues to demonstrate that its commitment to young Omanis is not just rhetorical it is operational, sustained, and increasingly impactful. As one of the Sultanate’s leading financial institutions, BankDhofar is prioritizing digital solutions and financial education as dual engines for youth empowerment, aligning closely with Oman Vision 2040’s emphasis on a knowledge-based economy, financial inclusion, and technological adoption.

A clear example of this long-standing commitment is the bank’s new “Khutwa” program, launched in late 2025. Designed specifically for Grade 11 and 12 students, Khutwa is a digital financial literacy curriculum offering interactive modules on core financial topics from personal budgeting and online payments to loans, insurance products, investing basics, and even emerging domains like digital assets. Created in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and several government entities, this initiative equips young learners with practical money management skills long before they enter the workforce or higher education. It shows how BankDhofar is leveraging digital learning tools to empower youth with knowledge that builds financial confidence and resilience.

BankDhofar’s investments are not limited to isolated programs. In recent years, the bank has developed integrated digital educational platforms that extend beyond traditional classroom settings. These platforms provide accessible, interactive content covering a broad range of financial topics, enabling users of all ages particularly youth to engage with financial concepts at their own pace using mobile devices or computers. Supported by government partnerships including the Ministries of Education, these platforms reflect a strategic effort to reach young Omanis wherever they are.

Complementing structured curricula is practical banking products tailored to young people. The BankDhofar Youth Account, for instance, offers a gateway for Omanis aged 18–23 to begin their financial journeys with low barriers to entry and online accessibility, reinforcing the bank’s belief that early access to financial tools can foster independence and responsibility.

The bank’s overarching digital transformation strategy further supports youth empowerment by making advanced financial services more intuitive and inclusive. Through innovations such as mobile onboarding with video KYC, tokenized mobile payments, and comprehensive digital banking apps, BankDhofar is removing friction and expanding youth access to the financial system.

BankDhofar’s role as a partner to national programs and youth-focused institutions further reinforces its commitment. By participating in frameworks led by the National Program for Financial Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidama) and youth centers across Oman, the bank views financial literacy not just as a corporate responsibility but as a cornerstone of national human capital development.

In a rapidly changing economic landscape, BankDhofar’s dual emphasis on digital innovation and financial education ensures that young Omanis are equipped not just with access to modern banking tools but with the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to thrive in a complex financial world. Through this twin strategy, the bank underscores a simple but powerful truth: investing in youth today builds Omani prosperity tomorrow.