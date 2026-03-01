Vivienda Developments, a subsidiary of AM Group, has announced the launch of the second phase of its residential project, JAÉN, in west Cairo, following strong demand and the complete sell-out of the first phase in record time, reflecting customer confidence and robust interest in the project.

JAÉN is strategically located in New Zayed – Green Belt – Basin 8, spanning over a total area of 10 feddans, with total investments of EGP 900m.

The project offers an integrated residential model centered on privacy, green spaces, and refined architectural designs, while incorporating the latest technological solutions to transform it into a smart compound.

Eng. Amr Pasha, Chairman of Vivienda Developments, said that the launch of the second phase was driven by strong customer demand for the project.

He explained that the company relies on comprehensive feasibility studies for all its projects, factoring in economic shifts and potential market volatility to safeguard sustainability and minimize future risks.

He added that real estate remains the leading investment in Egypt, not merely a savings vehicle, particularly amid ongoing market changes.

Pasha noted that selecting a prime location is a key factor in creating long-term added value for clients, especially in light of the state’s extensive urban expansion and the development of new cities across the country.

The Chairman of Vivienda disclosed that the company conducts comprehensive market studies before launching any project, including an analysis of the location, main access roads, and proximity to key squares, services, and established residential communities, ensuring a balance between customer needs and promising investment opportunities.

Selecting New Zayed City reflects the company’s commitment to continuous development and elevating its projects. JAÉN enjoys a high level of privacy, as the entire area is dedicated exclusively to villas, featuring expansive green spaces and an upscale, fully integrated community.

The project is characterized by a low building footprint, with only about 15% of the total land area developed, with expansive green spaces across the project This allows for generous spacing between villas, ensures maximum privacy, and eliminates high-rise structures, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of life within the compound.

JAÉN offers a diverse range of residential units, including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, with spaces starting from 250 sqm. The units feature well-planned architectural designs that optimize interior space distribution, alongside fully integrated services and amenities.

Vivienda collaborated with a distinguished team of leading consultants for the project, led by Eng. Yasser El Beltagy of YBA as architectural and landscape consultant. The designs embrace an Andalusian architectural style, combining heritage character with refined elegance.

The company also appointed Huawei and Protech as technology consultants, alongside AMG as engineering consultant and Hosny Consulting Engineers.

Founded in 2007, Vivienda Developments continues to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market through a portfolio of successful projects in prime areas of New Cairo, including Andalus, Banafseg, Investors Area, and Gardenia Heights, while maintaining a firm commitment to the highest standards of quality, finishing, and on-time delivery.

The launch of the second phase of JAÉN underscores Vivienda’s strategy of delivering integrated residential communities that combine distinctive design, innovation, and sustainable investment value in one of west Cairo’s most promising locations.