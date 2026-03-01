Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has successfully localised eight industrial projects in 2025 across a variety of sectors including food sector, plastics, disinfectant production, cold storage warehouse, metal building fabrication, doors and windows manufacturing, home furniture, and electrical and electronic materials. These projects occupy a total area exceeding 28,000 sqm, with a total investment surpassing RO 6 million.

By the end of 2025, the total number of localised projects in Al Mudhaibi Industrial City reached 13, of which three are in the under-construction stage. The city’s total leased area has expanded to 76,000 sqm, while the cumulative investment exceeded RO 11 million. This progress comes less than two years after the city officially began receiving investment applications, reflecting the positive response to the opportunities offered by the industrial city and the economic potential of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Eng. Said Al Shabibi, Acting Director General of Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, stated that the city represents one of the key development projects in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, providing an integrated investment environment that supports economic diversification and strengthens productive sectors in the governorate.

He elaborated that Al Mudhaibi Industrial City spans approximately 9 million sqm, and the contract for Phase 1 development, which covers an area of about 1.34 million sqm, has been signed. “The contractor has begun mobilising to the project site, completing technical requirements, and securing the necessary permits to commence implementation. Coordination has also been completed to establish the contractor’s camp, which will include administration offices for executing and consulting parties, in addition to offices designated for the city’s management, in preparation for the start of construction works in the comping period,” Al Shabibi pointed out.

The Phase 1 development works include the construction of basic infrastructure, comprising internal road network extending approximately 14 km, water, electricity, sewage and telecom networks, as well as water tanks, fencing and security gates.

Al Shabibi emphasised that the city has been designed as an integrated hub for industrial, commercial and service activities, with a focus on sectors in which North Al Sharqiyah Governorate enjoys competitive advantages, including mining-related industries, food industries and livestock-based industries. Investment opportunities are also available in renewable energy, logistics services and agricultural investment.

The city’s master plan comprises the construction of a fully integrated administration building featuring investor services offices, staff offices, meeting rooms and support services. The plan also includes the construction of nine ready-built factories, each with an area of 500 sqm, to facilitate the swift establishment of projects by entrepreneurs and industrial investors.

Given the city’s strategic location linking several industrial and economic zones and logistics gateways in the Sultanate, and its proximity to the planned railway route, a dedicated 100,000 sqm area has been allocated for logistics investments to enhance opportunities in this sector. The available investment opportunities are supported by a package of incentives offered by Madayn, most notably a two-year lease exemption for new projects, with the aim of attracting investments, boosting economic development in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and creating employment opportunities for the Omani nationals.