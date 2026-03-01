Cairo – Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets, has achieved a new milestone in its sustainability and climate action journey, following the successful completion of independent verification and certification for its carbon footprint and renewable energy initiatives. This achievement reinforces the company’s position as a leader in applying best practices in sustainable industrial operations both locally and globally.

The verification was conducted by an EGAC-accredited Validation and Verification Body in line with ISO 14064 standards and the GHG Protocol, confirming the accuracy of the company’s carbon accounting. Results show an annual footprint of approximately 102,000 tons of CO₂e for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and around 486,000 tons of CO₂e for Scope 3 emissions across the value chain. The inclusion of Scope 3 emissions marks a significant milestone, as most traditional industrial companies don’t independently measure or disclose these emissions.

Commenting on this, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, said: “This achievement reflects Oriental Weavers’ commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility, as only a limited number of industrial companies in Egypt have reached this level of independent carbon footprint verification and disclosure. Through precise measurement, certification, and investment in solar energy, the company has achieved measurable emissions reductions as part of a broader decarbonization plan to generate 20% of the company’s energy consumption from solar power within five years across 27 factories, supporting Egypt’s renewable energy targets and contributing to national emissions reduction goals.”

The certifications also highlight the measurable impact of the company’s renewable energy projects. The 2.5 MWp on-site solar photovoltaic plant has already achieved a verified annual reduction of 1,815 tons of CO₂ equivalent, while the 5 MWp plant, soon to become operational, is projected to reduce 3,101 tons of CO₂ equivalent per year. These results represent tangible progress toward a lower-carbon future, demonstrating the industrial sector’s ability to adopt clean energy without compromising productivity.

This performance not only demonstrates the company’s dedication to sustainability but also strengthens its leadership regionally and globally and enhances its competitiveness in export markets, particularly in Europe and North America, where international buyers increasingly demand environmental transparency and verified reductions in emissions.

About Oriental Weavers Group:

Founded in 1979 by visionary industrialist Mohamed Farid Khamis, Oriental Weavers has built over 45 years of legacy, growing from a single loom operation into the world’s leading manufacturer of woven carpets. Drawing on Egypt’s rich textile heritage of over 5,000 years, the company is driven by a purpose to spread happiness and comfort through every piece it creates worldwide.

Employing over 19,000 people across 28 factories in Egypt and the U.S., OW produces more than 150 million square meters of carpet annually. It sells 48 carpets every minute, operates over 260 showrooms in Egypt, and exports to more than 118 countries. Its portfolio includes over 4.5 million unique designs, reflecting unmatched variety, innovation, and craftsmanship. OW is also a trusted partner for global hospitality leaders and numerous office and government buildings worldwide. From local roots to global impact, Oriental Weavers continues to set the standard—weaving comfort, quality, and creativity into every space.