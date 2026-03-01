Manama, Bahrain — Ziphire announced the expansion of its AI-driven hiring platform, helping companies quickly find and hire pre-vetted software developers. By combining intelligent screening with curated talent pools, Ziphire enables organizations to reduce hiring time and improve candidate quality.

The platform provides employers with faster access to trusted developers while offering candidates meaningful opportunities aligned with their skills. With new capabilities supporting flexible hiring models, Ziphire continues to streamline global tech hiring for startups and enterprises alike.

About Ziphire

Ziphire is an AI-powered talent platform connecting companies with vetted developers through smart matching and automated assessments.

Media Contact

Sachin Ram

sachin@ziphire.hr ziphire.hr