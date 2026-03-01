Doha – Forty-six teams of ambitious high school students from Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Bahrain took part in the latest instalment of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s annual High School Research Competition.

The event brought a total of 165 high school students from 26 high schools in Qatar to the college to present research posters to an audience of their peers and a panel of expert WCM-Q judges. A further 12 teams from the international schools presented their research posters to the judging panel via internet link.

The contest, organized by WCM-Q’s Office of Student Outreach and Educational Development, is designed to give high school students opportunities to employ scientific research methods and enhance their presentation skills, while simultaneously inspiring them to explore careers in medicine and research. The suggested themes of the research posters were based on the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and their application in Qatar, with topics including health and wellbeing, water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption and production.

Each team comprised up to five students from grades 10 to 12, with each school represented by a maximum of four teams. Led by a science of math teacher from their school, the teams chose topics, conducted research, and created posters to present to the panel. The competition is part of WCM-Q’s Doctors of the Future Conference, a gathering of educational leaders and future medical professionals scheduled to take place on April 10-11, 2026. The top teams will have the opportunity to present their projects during the conference, and one of the top three finalist teams will be granted the prestigious Doctors of the Future Conference award.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “The High School Research Competition gives students excellent opportunities to engage with the scientific method while also discovering the many career paths that can be accessed by studying medicine at an elite medical college. We were very impressed by the quality of the posters, the confidence with which the students presented their work, and the level of interest in medicine, healthcare and research demonstrated by the students.”

Noha Saleh, director of pre-medical administration, student outreach and educational development, said: “We are very pleased that so many students took part and showed such aptitude for conducting their own research projects. We are confident that the event has provided great encouragement for students who wish to pursue studies and careers in the sciences, and we hope many of those who took part will one day apply to study medicine at WCM-Q.”

In total, 38 schools took part. Participating schools from Qatar were Al Arqam Academy for Girls, Al Manar International School, American School of Doha, Belgravia High School, Birla Public School, DPS – Modern Indian School, Doha British School – Ain Khaled, Doha College, Edison International Academy, Education City High School (two branches), GEMS American Academy – Qatar, Hamilton International School, International School for Medical Science and Engineering, Mesaieed International School, Newton British Academy – Barwa City, Newton International Academy – Barwa City, Pakistan International School Qatar, Pearling Season International School of Doha – Mansoura, Pearling Season International School - Al Gharafa, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar International School, Qatar Science & Technology Secondary School for Boys, SEK International School Qatar, Swiss International School in Qatar, The Next Generation School, and Loyola International School. US schools: Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School – Los Angeles, Hunter College High School – New York, and the Young Researchers Institute. Saudi Arabia: Riyadh International Schools, Bayan Gardens School. Pakistan: Lahore Grammar School – Defense Girls Branch, Lahore Grammar School – Johar Town Senior Boys Branch. Jordan: The Islamic Education College, King’s Academy. Bahrain: Ibn Khuldoon National School.

