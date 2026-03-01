Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Sumerge celebrated a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), marking the successful completion of three transformative national projects: the Social Development Platform, the Development of Non-Governmental Residential Care Services for Persons with Disabilities Project, and the Integrated Services Project.

The celebration brought together senior leaders and project teams to reflect on a journey defined by collaboration, innovation, and measurable social impact. The event was attended by Mr. Shady Abdelwahab, CEO of Sumerge, and His Excellency Eng. Faisal Bakhshwein, Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation at HRSD.

These projects represent a shared commitment to advancing digital transformation within the Kingdom, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives. The Social Development Platform has streamlined service delivery and strengthened engagement with beneficiaries, while the Residential Care Services Development Project introduced digital enablement and governance enhancements to support persons with disabilities. The Integrated Services Project further unified systems and processes, enabling seamless coordination across multiple service channels.

Speaking at the event, Sumerge’s leadership emphasized the company’s dedication to delivering technology with purpose solutions that not only modernize systems but also create tangible social value.

The celebration concluded with recognition of the joint teams whose expertise and collaboration were instrumental in achieving these milestones, reinforcing the strong and ongoing partnership between Sumerge and HRSD in shaping the future of digital government services in the Kingdom.

About Sumerge

Founded in 2005, Sumerge is a leading software development and IT consulting company specializing in building technology solutions for complex transformations with innovation, precision and impact. Learn more at www.sumerge.com