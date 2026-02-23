The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has emerged as a regional leader in Green Building sector, achieving the highest performance score of 76.31 points and registering over 1.03 million sq m of certified areas, reported SPA.

This shift is supported by a robust professional network of over 7,300 registered experts and a cumulative portfolio of 6,662 projects, which together reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 62,800 tonnes annually, stated the report citing Saudi Green Building Forum’s SAAF conformity and specifications system.

In 2025, the green building sector reached a pivotal milestone, transitioning from technical design practices to an institutionalised system driven by measurable performance indicators and strategic partnerships, said Faisal Alfadl, the Secretary-General of the Saudi Green Building Forum.

He pointed out that this evolution - integrating renewable energy, clean water, and eco-friendly infrastructure - serves as a sustainable bridge toward the goals of Vision 2030.

