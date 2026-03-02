Al Suwaiq Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has signed three investment contracts to localise industrial projects in the sectors of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) production from recycled plastics; industrial oil refining; polymer modification, and bitumen melting and storage.

The localised projects will be developed over a total area exceeding 11,000 sqm, with initial total investments touching RO 1.6 million. The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn.

Located in Al Batinah North Governorate, Al Suwaiq Industrial City is the newest industrial city announced by Madayn under its phased development plan (2026–2030). Madayn is currently evaluating the bids submitted by participating companies for the tender of implementing the infrastructure and utilities of Phase 1 of Al Suwaiq Industrial City. The project comprises the construction of internal road network, water, electricity and sewage networks, along with other essential facilities and services.

The tender also includes the establishment of several greenhouse units to implement modern agri-tech solutions, and hence contributing to food security and supporting agricultural investment and related industries. Implementation works are expected to commence during 2026.

Al Suwaiq Industrial City represents a qualitative addition to Madayn’s network of industrial cities through offering promising investment opportunities and competitive incentives that contribute to generating direct and indirect employment for the citizens, enabling entrepreneurs to launch innovative ventures, and supporting the growth of non-oil revenues.

The city will also play a key role in reducing geographical disparities in investment distribution, as Al Batinah North Governorate represents a strategic hub with robust logistics and human capital advantages. Ensuring the availability of infrastructure resources and support services remains essential to sustaining industrial and agricultural growth and enhancing a stable and integrated investment environment that promotes economic diversification and supports the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.