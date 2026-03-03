Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to delivering differentiated value and globally relevant experiences, Sohar International, together with its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, has launched the “Swipe & Win” campaign. The initiative provides both existing and new credit cardholders with the opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 through exclusive, fully curated travel packages. Running until 15 April 2026, the campaign links eligible credit card spending to raffle draw entries, whereby each approved transaction of OMR 50 or above automatically qualifies as an entry. This structured rewards framework enables cardholders to accumulate multiple chances to win, effectively transforming routine transactions into access to one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer, at Sohar International stated, “Global platforms such as the FIFA World Cup transcend sport; they represent moments of international convergence, shared aspiration, and collective engagement. Our decision to align this campaign with an event of such global stature reflects a deliberate strategic direction — positioning our credit card portfolio not merely as a transactional instrument, but as an enabler of access, experience, and elevated lifestyle relevance. Through initiatives such as ‘Swipe & Win’, we continue to evolve our retail proposition by integrating experiential value into everyday banking. This approach strengthens customer engagement, enhances product differentiation, and reinforces long-term relationship depth ensuring that our offerings remain competitive, aspirational, and globally connected.”

Under the campaign framework, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic Credit card holders will have the opportunity to win one of six FIFA World Cup 2026 travel packages, comprising one Semi-Final package, two Round of 32 packages, and three Group Stage packages. In parallel, Sohar Islamic customers will be eligible to win two Group Stage packages, ensuring balanced representation across both conventional and Islamic banking segments.

Each package has been structured as a comprehensive, end-to-end experience. Winners will receive match tickets, return flights from Oman to the hosting countries, and accommodation in four-star hotels. The offering also includes coordinated ground transfers, curated gifts, and a dedicated cultural experience within the host city. On-ground Visa hospitality services and a Visa prepaid product are incorporated to ensure a seamless and well-managed travel journey.

As customer expectations continue to evolve toward experience-led value, the bank remains focused on strengthening its product ecosystem making it more relevant and engaging. Through carefully structured initiatives that connect customers to globally significant moments, the Bank continues to reinforce its strategic positioning while building long-term portfolio depth in a dynamic financial landscape.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om