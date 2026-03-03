In light of the escalating military conflict in the Middle East, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is issuing an operational and financial update to its stakeholders.

NBK’s priorities remain firmly anchored in safeguarding the wellbeing of its employees and customers, while protecting and preserving the financial interests of investors and depositors.

The following reflects the latest status as of March 2, 2026:

Our operations across the impacted geographies in the Middle East continue to function normally.

Our core banking systems and customer-facing platforms remain fully operational and unaffected.

We have proactively activated our business continuity and crisis management protocols and rigorously tested contingency plans to ensure resilience under various escalation scenarios.

There have been no disruptions to client services across any of our locations.

There is no material impact on our liquidity or capital positions. Our diversified funding sources remain lucrative and unaffected.

We continue to review our risk appetite and risk management frameworks on an ongoing basis as the situation evolves. NBK will maintain close monitoring of developments and will provide stakeholders with timely and transparent updates.