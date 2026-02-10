Manama:The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has concluded a specialised masterclass on the application of artificial intelligence in anti-money laundering (AML) risk management, monitoring, and screening, held at the Institute’s premises with the participation of professionals from compliance, AML, risk management, and financial supervision functions.

The masterclass forms part of BIBF’s efforts to support national workforce development and strengthen the effectiveness of Bahrain’s financial sector, as institutions adapt to evolving regulatory expectations and the growing use of advanced technologies in combating financial crime.

The programme focused on practical, regulator-ready applications of artificial intelligence that enhance transaction monitoring, improve risk analysis, reduce false positives, and support informed decision-making, in line with local and international supervisory requirements.

The masterclass targeted compliance, AML, risk, and operations professionals, regulatory representatives, and financial intelligence units, as well as technology, analytics, and corporate banking specialists, and was delivered through applied case studies and hands-on demonstrations without the need for coding expertise.

Dr. Ahmed Alshaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said: “Strengthening anti-money laundering capabilities is a national priority. Through specialised programmes such as this masterclass, BIBF equips professionals with practical, future-ready skills that enhance compliance effectiveness and support the resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector.”

The masterclass was delivered by international expert Mr Vipul Jain, who brings more than 14 years of experience in artificial intelligence applications for AML and compliance.