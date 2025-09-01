Bahrain yesterday (August 29) lost one of its most prominent economic and social figures with the passing of Khalid Mohammed Kanoo, chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group.

Born in 1941, Khalid Kanoo played a vital role in shaping Bahrain’s modern economy.

Under his leadership, the Kanoo Group – founded in 1890 – expanded its influence across the Gulf and Middle East, becoming one of the region’s leading family businesses.

Educated in Bahrain and the US, where he completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP), Khalid Kanoo combined global business knowledge with deep local roots.

Over his distinguished career, he served as chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held seats on the boards of major banks and investment institutions, and contributed actively to the tourism, cultural and heritage sectors.

A strong supporter of national identity and cultural development, he helped establish the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Award for Voluntary Work in 1998, promoting education, arts and social initiatives. He authored two books: The House of Kanoo – a Century of Trade, documenting the Kanoo family’s legacy in business, and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Future Challenges Facing GCC Chambers.

Widely respected for his leadership, vision and generosity, Khalid Kanoo leaves behind a legacy of service, entrepreneurship and cultural stewardship that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

