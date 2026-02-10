Date: Dubai, UAE: Vertix Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified business conglomerate, has signed a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Emirati Business Council, to strengthen institutional collaboration and support entrepreneurship, capacity building, and to establish a strategic framework for cooperation covering the provision of professional and financial services, joint training programs, workshops, and development sessions in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, financial and forensic audits, taxation, compliance, and risk management through its subsidiary Vertix Auditing, a leading audit & advisory firm in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, and Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of the European Emirati Business Council (EEBC).

“The on-ground cooperation between the private sector, entrepreneurs, business leaders and economic institutions of the UAE and Europe will create more opportunities for all of us. Vertix Holdings’ initiative to extend cooperation with the EEBC will bring the UAE’s private sector organisations, businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups and business leaders closer – so that they can benefit from the opportunities of the CEPA – when it becomes a reality,” Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, said.

This partnership also includes collaboration on business forums and community engagement initiatives, strengthening connections between regional and international business networks, and exploring opportunities to organize Europe-based economic and business events. This collaboration supports the expansion of international partnerships and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.

Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of EEBC, said, “Europe is the second largest trading partner of the UAE. European Union is keen to expand economic collaboration with the UAE and the private sectors of both the economies need to forge more meaningful cooperation in order to accelerate this. Our MoU with Vertix Holdings will help us achieve this objective.”

Both parties emphasised that the MoU reflects their shared commitment to supporting the business ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and promoting governance and sustainability principles in line with the UAE’s economic and development vision.

EEBC seeks to provide businesses with tailored strategic support, customized services, and access to an international network. It also aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration between institutions, government entities, and diplomatic representatives, thereby strengthening economic, cultural, and political ties between the two regions.

Built on pillars of innovation, transparency, professionalism, and a personalized approach, the European-Emirati Business Council is a direct response to the needs of an increasingly interconnected and globalized economy. It positions itself as a reference point not only for companies but also for institutions and diplomatic representatives, fostering sustainable development and promoting meaningful international relations between Europe and the UAE.

About Vertix Holdings

Vertix Holdings is a UAE-based investment and corporate advisory group with a diversified portfolio valued at over AED 1 billion. The group operates across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, investment holding, mergers and acquisitions, education, financial services, technology, food & beverage, and professional services, through its subsidiary, Vertix Auditing.

Focusing on governance, innovation, and sustainable growth, Vertix Holdings supports entrepreneurs and institutions across sectors while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

Website: www.vertixholdings.com

About European Emirati Business Council

The European Emirati Business Council (EEBC) is an international organization that strengthens economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Europe and the UAE. It connects institutions, businesses, and investors to foster trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable partnerships, helping members expand globally and build lasting collaborations.