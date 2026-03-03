Muscat: Sohar International, together with its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, is offering customers the opportunity to win gold bars through monthly draws as part of its newly launched Credit Card Campaign, “Bold Steps. Golden Rewards,” running until 30 April 2026. Designed to transform everyday retail spending into tangible rewards, the initiative grants cardholders an automatic entry into the monthly draw for every eligible transaction of OMR 50 or more, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to delivering differentiated value through everyday financial engagement.

With a clearly defined governance and allocation framework, the campaign will award a total of 30 gold bars, recognizing 24 winners under Sohar International and 6 winners under Sohar Islamic over the course of the campaign cycle. Monthly draws will be conducted at the Bank’s headquarters in line with established oversight procedures, with winners formally notified and invited to collect their gold bar prizes directly. To ensure broader participation and equitable distribution of opportunity, winners will be excluded from subsequent draws for the remainder of the campaign period.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail & Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “Our retail strategy is anchored in long-term relevance and disciplined value creation. This initiative is not positioned as a promotional campaign, but as a structured engagement mechanism designed to align customer behaviour with broader economic and market realities. As Oman advances its digital transformation agenda and accelerates the shift toward a more diversified, less cash-dependent economy, financial institutions have a responsibility to shape responsible payment ecosystems. By linking routine consumer transactions to asset-backed rewards such as gold — a store of enduring value — we are embedding financial prudence within everyday banking activity. The timing of this initiative reflects careful alignment with prevailing macroeconomic conditions, including sustained strength in gold markets and seasonal consumption patterns. More importantly, it reinforces our role in deepening digital payment penetration, enhancing portfolio activation, and advancing a retail model that integrates growth, governance, and national economic priorities. At Sohar International, we remain committed to designing solutions that extend beyond transactional banking — solutions that contribute meaningfully to financial participation, digital adoption, and sustainable economic momentum in the Sultanate.”

The campaign’s eligibility framework has been structured to ensure transparency, clarity, and operational consistency. Each individual retail credit card transaction of OMR 50 or more within a calendar month qualifies as a single entry into the corresponding monthly draw. Transactions exceeding OMR 50—including those of OMR 100 or more—are treated as one qualifying entry per transaction. Multiple smaller transactions that cumulatively total OMR 50 do not qualify. Cash withdrawals and corporate credit card transactions are excluded, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on retail consumer spending and digital payment adoption.

In parallel, the Bank is also running a complementary Visa-related campaign linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering eligible cardholders the opportunity to win curated travel packages, including match tickets, flights, and accommodation. Together, these initiatives reflect a comprehensive card engagement strategy—blending immediate tangible rewards with aspirational global experiences—further strengthening customer loyalty while accelerating digital payment adoption.

Through this initiative, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic continue to advance disciplined retail expansion while deepening engagement across their credit card ecosystem. By integrating structured incentive mechanisms with clearly defined participation parameters, the Bank reinforces a balanced retail strategy that promotes sustainable usage behavior, broadens customer participation, and sustains long-term growth across both its conventional and Sharia-compliant platforms.

