Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Middle East & Africa has announced the launch of its Green Impact Ramadan Campaign, a regional sustainability awareness initiative designed to encourage mindful consumption and environmentally responsible living during the Holy Month.

Rooted in the spirit of Ramadan — a time of reflection, responsibility, and conscious living — the campaign highlights the importance of integrating small yet meaningful sustainable actions into daily routines. Through this initiative, Panasonic aims to inspire households across the GCC to adopt practical habits that reduce environmental impact while maintaining comfort and convenience at home.

The campaign encourages simple, actionable steps such as reducing food waste during Iftar, conserving electricity, recycling household materials, and embracing minimalism. By promoting energy-efficient and eco-conscious lifestyle solutions, Panasonic reinforces how innovation can support greener living without compromise.

As part of the awareness drive, Panasonic is inviting community participation through an interactive social media engagement activity that encourages individuals to share their sustainable Ramadan practices. The initiative serves as a platform to amplify positive behavioural change, celebrate practical environmental actions, and foster a collective commitment to responsible consumption.

“The Ramadan campaign aligns with Panasonic GREEN IMPACT (PGI), the company’s long-term environmental vision launched in 2022. Ramadan is a meaningful time for reflection and positive change. Through the Panasonic Green Impact Ramadan Campaign, we aim to inspire communities across the Middle East to embrace simple yet impactful sustainable habits in their daily lives.” commented Sara Chachi – Director of Brand, Communications & CX at Panasonic Middle East & Africa, on the initiative.

“By combining mindful living with energy-efficient innovations, Panasonic continues to support households in making environmentally responsible choices without compromising comfort or convenience”, adds Honey Sanadhya - Brand Experience Head at Panasonic Middle East & Africa.

Globally, PGI aims to reduce more than 300 million tons of CO₂ emissions by 2050 through a comprehensive strategy built on four pillars: Own Impact, focused on reducing emissions across Panasonic’s operations; Contribution Impact, supporting society’s decarbonization through products and solutions; Future Impact, advancing innovation for long-term sustainable progress; and Influence, encouraging positive behavioural change among customers and communities.

By connecting the values of Ramadan with its global sustainability vision, Panasonic continues to strengthen its commitment to empowering communities to make conscious choices that contribute to long-term environmental resilience.

Consumers can visit Panasonic’s official social media platforms to learn more about the campaign and discover practical ways to adopt greener habits throughout Ramadan.

