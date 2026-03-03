Dubai, UAE – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the global availability of Nuclei Discovery & Archive Suite, a new digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) solution purpose-built for modern small-to-medium-sized (SMB) organizations. Designed to address the growing regulatory, e-discovery, and operational challenges facing lean IT and compliance teams, the Nuclei Suite combines rapid deployment, powerful enterprise-grade functionality, and cost-effective subscriptions in a cloud-native platform.

As digital communications continue to expand across email, collaboration tools, mobile messaging and social platforms, SMBs are under pressure to retain, govern and investigate content without the staffing or budgets of large enterprises. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than half of small businesses say navigating regulatory compliance requirements is negatively impacting their growth, and 47% say they spend too much time on compliance tasks.

The Nuclei Suite directly addresses these challenges with a streamlined experience that enables administrators to deploy the solution and begin capturing data in minutes. “Organizations are frustrated by legacy archiving tools that are complex, expensive, and slow to deliver value,” said Harry Labana, senior vice president and general manager of Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance business unit. “The Nuclei Suite delivers an AI-first simple-to-deploy solution that unifies archiving and communications intelligence, helping SMBs quickly identify risk, strengthen compliance and reduce operational overhead.”

Simple: Rapid Deployment and Streamlined Administration

Small to medium-sized organizations often rely on lean resources to manage IT, security, and compliance. The Nuclei Suite is designed to be deployed in minutes, enabling organizations to quickly begin capturing data with minimal setup. A single, intuitive administrative interface provides a centralized view for managing users, policies, ingestion, and reporting, eliminating the need to navigate multiple consoles or products.

Proofpoint manages ongoing solution updates in collaboration with customers, reducing maintenance overhead. Organizations can also easily ingest legacy data and expand subscriptions to support additional users, digital communications channels, or archive storage as needs evolve.

Powerful: Archiving and Communications Intelligence Without Enterprise Complexity

While smaller in size, these organizations still require advanced capabilities to support regulatory compliance and investigation readiness. The Nuclei Suite delivers self-service, enterprise-grade functionality, including:

Intuitive search to quickly locate and retrieve archived content

Litigation hold to preserve data against deletion

Data export without added export fees

Built-in reconciliation and reporting to track archive health and ingestion status

Unlike traditional supervision platforms built for large enterprises that rely on complex lexicons, manual tuning, and dedicated compliance teams, the Nuclei Suite also offers optional supervision designed specifically for SMBs.

Its AI-first communications intelligence, including agent-based analysis, identifies conduct, compliance and insider risks across digital channels without lexicon creation or ongoing rule maintenance. Uniquely integrated with Proofpoint Insider Threat Management, the Nuclei suite provides clear visibility into communications risk, strengthening oversight with faster deployment and lowering operational overhead compared to legacy solutions.

Cost-Effective: Transparent Licensing and Built-In Value

The Nuclei Suite is designed to help organizations do more with constrained IT budgets, offering a simple per-user, per-connection licensing model that supports capturing content from more than 80 digital communications channels. For organizations using Microsoft 365, a single connection includes support for Exchange email, Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint, Viva Engage, and Copilot.

Each subscription includes 10 gigabytes of pooled archive storage per user and connection, with the flexibility to add additional storage as requirements grow without complex pricing structures.

Proofpoint was recently named a Leader for the second consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. Gartner evaluated 14 vendors for its October 2025 report and recognized Proofpoint as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

For more information on Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offerings, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/digital-communications-governance.

