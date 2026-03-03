In a move that underscores the confidence of major investment entities in its expertise, Orca Financial Advisory, a subsidiary of Al Salem Holding, has been appointed as financial advisor to Arabia Holding for its new hotel project under the globally renowned Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand. The hotel will be developed within Sun Capital in 6th of October City.

The project marks Arabia Holding’s first official entry into the hospitality sector, as part of an expansion strategy aimed at building a hotel portfolio with a total capacity of approximately 5,000 rooms over the coming years. Orca will oversee the project’s financial structuring, financing arrangements, and the development of its investment framework to ensure optimal returns and long-term operational sustainability.

The project is being financed through a banking consortium led by National Bank of Egypt, with total financing amounting to EGP 6.06 billion. This reflects the robustness of the financial study and the banking sector’s confidence in the project’s strength and feasibility. Misr Capital has been appointed as the independent technical advisor, while Seri Eddin & Partners serves as legal advisor, forming an integrated framework to ensure the highest standards of governance and professional discipline.

In this context, Shady Gabr, CEO of Orca Financial Advisory, stated that the transaction represents a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to provide financial advisory services for large-scale projects, particularly in the real estate sector.

Gabr added: “At Orca, we believe that the role of a financial advisor goes beyond arranging financing; it extends to building a balanced investment structure that enhances trust between developers and financing institutions and ensures genuine project sustainability. Major hospitality projects serve as a strong economic driver, supporting the tourism sector, creating direct and indirect job opportunities, and positively impacting economic growth indicators.”

The CEO of Orca Financial Advisory also expressed pride in partnering with Arabia Holding, collaborating with the National Bank of Egypt and all consortium partners, noting that this cooperation reflects an effective model of integration between financial institutions and developers to support the state’s targets of increasing hotel capacity and accommodating 30 million tourists by 2030.

The project is located within Sun Capital on an area of 575 feddans in Hadayek October, directly opposite the Giza Pyramids. The hotel will feature 490 hotel rooms and 500 serviced units, making it one of the most prominent hospitality projects currently under development in the Egyptian market.

About Orca Financial Advisory

Orca Financial Advisory, a subsidiary of Al Salem Holding, has been operating in the field of financial and funding advisory since 2023 through its offices in Egypt and Qatar. The firm brings specialized expertise in financing, valuation, and real estate fund establishment. It has acted as financial advisor on transactions across various sectors, most notably real estate, home appliances, and retail. The company is currently advising on the financing of a hotel project in New Cairo and is establishing a real estate fund in cooperation with a licensed asset management company regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority.