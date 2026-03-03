Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its transportation and logistics industry, efficient mobility remains a key driver of growth and reliable service delivery. For organizations managing large fleets, reliability and consistent performance are essential to keeping operations running smoothly and meeting commitments every day.

Building on this shared commitment to excellence, Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company and Al Nakhlah National Company (NANCO) are proud to announce the signing of a strategic, lubricants supply agreement. Through this partnership, NANCO’s extensive, diversified fleet will be supported by Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company premium lubricant solutions, thereby strengthening operational efficiency, safety, and reliability across the Kingdom’s transportation and logistics sectors.

The partnership aligns with the Kingdom's vision for enhanced logistical capabilities and robust infrastructure, ensuring that the vehicles and machinery driving development are supported by world-class technology and expertise.

Mr. Fahad Al Qahtani, CEO of Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company, said: "This strategic partnership with NANCO, a leader in Saudi Arabia's transportation sector, highlights our shared values of quality and reliability. Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company bring global technical expertise and a portfolio of premium lubricants engineered to protect engines, reduce operational costs, and enhance efficiency. We are fully committed to supporting NANCO's ambitious operations and contributing to their continued success, creating partnership-driven growth within the Kingdom."

Mr. Khalid Al Qahtani, Chairman of Board of Directors of Al Nakhlah National Company (NANCO), said: "Our operations are built on a foundation of safety, reliability and service to our customers and the nation. Choosing a partner for our lubricants supply is a decision that directly impacts our fleet's performance and our ability to deliver on our promises. This partnership is a strategic investment in our operational efficiency and fleet longevity, and we look forward to achieving new heights of performance together."

The lubricants supply agreement between Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricants Oil Co. and NANCO covers the comprehensive supply of advanced lubricants for NANCO's fleet operations throughout Saudi Arabia. It is a strategic, partnership focused on delivering tangible value through enhanced fleet reliability, operational efficiency, and optimized maintenance performance.