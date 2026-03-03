Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank’s General Assembly, during its Annual General Meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, Vice Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders amounting to 50% of the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, equivalent to 9.18% of the Bank’s paid-up capital.

The dividend approval follows a record financial year for the Bank, during which net profit before tax reached AED 548 million, reflecting a 25% year-on-year increase, while net profit after tax rose to AED 500 million. Total assets increased by 44% to AED 32.9 billion, underscoring the strength of the Bank’s financial position and sustained performance momentum.

The General Assembly meeting highlighted Ajman Bank’s continued progress in executing its strategic priorities, achieving disciplined balance sheet growth, and strengthening its capital base, supporting its ability to deliver sustainable shareholder returns while maintaining a prudent risk management framework.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Bank, stated: "The UAE banking sector continues to operate from a position of stability and strength, supported by well-established regulatory frameworks and a resilient economic environment. Financial institutions play a central role in supporting economic activity, facilitating capital flows, and advancing national development priorities.

Ajman Bank’s performance in 2025 reflects disciplined execution and prudent governance. The approved dividend distribution aligns with the Bank’s balanced capital management strategy and its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders. Guided by a clear strategic vision, the Bank continues to strengthen its institutional foundations and reinforce its role within the national financial system, supporting long-term economic development.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Ajman Bank’s record results reflect consistent performance across its core activities and the strength of its capital base. The Bank continues to focus on advancing its digital and AI-enabled capabilities, reinforcing governance frameworks, and achieving disciplined growth aligned with long-term shareholder value and financial system stability”.

In addition to approving the dividend distribution, the General Assembly ratified the Board of Directors’ report, the external auditors’ report, the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, and all other agenda items in accordance with applicable regulatory and governance requirements.

Ajman Bank continues to advance its Vision 2030 agenda, maintaining a balanced growth strategy supported by prudent risk management, capital discipline, and long-term institutional resilience.

About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.