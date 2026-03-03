Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has officially announced its 2026 Ramadan campaign under the theme “Experience Togetherness This Ramadan.” This year’s initiative focuses on bridging the gap between spiritual reflection and digital connection, providing customers with a comprehensive range of offers designed to enhance family moments, simplify the Umrah journey, and encourage community giving.

Spiritual Content at Home

To enrich the home environment, Ooredoo is providing Home+ customers with complimentary access to eight dedicated Islamic channels. Throughout the Holy Month, families can tune in to a wide range of religious programmes, lectures, and Quranic recitations at no additional cost, creating a meaningful viewing experience that complements the spirit of Ramadan.

Supporting the Umrah Journey

For those travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, Ooredoo has streamlined its roaming solutions. Under “Roam Like Home,” Shahry customers can enjoy a 20% discount while using their local data and minutes in KSA. Additionally, Qatarna+ Premium and Platinum subscribers will benefit from built-in, unlimited roaming allowances, allowing them to focus entirely on their spiritual journey without connectivity concerns.

Generous Data Rewards

Ooredoo is welcoming the Holy Month with generous data rewards. During the first week of Ramadan, all Postpaid and eligible Prepaid customers claimed 24 hours of Unlimited Local Data via the Ooredoo App. In addition, throughout the month, Shahry and eligible Hala customers can enjoy 1 GB of free data every night from 10 PM to 5 AM, designed to support Suhoor gatherings and late-night connectivity.

Rewarding Generosity with Nojoom

The Nojoom loyalty programme places generosity at the heart of Ramadan this year, transforming everyday shopping into meaningful impact. Members can redeem their Nojoom Points through the Ooredoo App for charity donation or earn triple Nojoom Points across selected retail partners: Starlink, SPAR, and Kiddy Zone throughout the Holy Month. For every three points earned, Ooredoo will donate one point to charitable causes, reinforcing its commitment to supporting humanitarian and community organisations in Qatar.

Alongside this charitable initiative, Nojoom continues to bring added value to its loyal members during Ramadan. Silver, Gold, and Al Nokhba tiers can enjoy exclusive privileges across a curated portfolio of premium dining, retail, gifting, and wellness experiences. From refined Iftar and Suhoor settings to lifestyle and self-care offerings, these tailored benefits are designed to support meaningful moments of connection and care throughout the Holy Month.

Ramadan with Ooredoo Gamification

Ooredoo is bringing the spirit of Ramadan to life with its “Ramadan with Ooredoo” in-app game, powered by Samsung. Available exclusively on the Ooredoo App, customers can open a new door every day throughout the Holy Month for a chance to win daily prizes from Samsung. Designed to reward loyalty and create moments of excitement, the campaign offers 30 days of interactive fun and meaningful rewards for customers across Qatar.

Leadership Perspective

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications, at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “Ramadan is defined by generosity and shared traditions, and this year, Ooredoo continues its commitment to creating a meaningful and lived experience of ‘Togetherness’ for the entire community. Our 2026 offers are carefully designed to touch every aspect of the Holy Month, from enriching the home environment with spiritual content and easing the journey for Umrah, to rewarding our customers with data gifts like Suhoor Delight and Unlimited Data. By integrating charitable giving directly into our Nojoom programme, we are ensuring that every connection our customers make also contributes to a greater cause, reinforcing our commitment to social responsibility and the values that make this month special."

With these diverse offers, Ooredoo continues to place the community at the heart of its services, ensuring that technology serves as a facilitator for spiritual growth and family bonding. By combining world-class connectivity with a deep respect for local traditions, the “Experience Togetherness This Ramadan” campaign reaffirms Ooredoo’s role as a trusted partner in enriching the lives of Qatar’s residents.

Customers are invited to explore these offers and join the journey of giving and connection throughout the Holy Month by visiting the Ooredoo App or the official website.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa