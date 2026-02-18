ExtraHop, Seattle-based cybersecurity company and a leader in modern network detection and response (NDR), has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

This move follows significant international growth, including major expansions and customer wins across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, said the company in a statement.

ExtraHop has gained notable traction across the Middle East, securing key sectors, including government, financial services, and transportation. This growth is accelerating, as demonstrated by a nearly 50% increase in net new customers year-over-year, and is a testament to the company’s robust channel strategy and collaborative go-to-market motion built in partnership with leading regional providers.

The expansion into Saudi Arabia capitalizes on this regional momentum, allowing ExtraHop to directly serve the kingdom’s largest enterprises and critical infrastructure providers, it stated.

ExtraHop’s growth in the Middle East is driven by a strong channel partner ecosystem. To further fuel this momentum, the company is aggressively scaling its investment in Saudi Arabia. with localised technical resources and deeper support, ensuring that partners continue to lead the market while delivering mission-critical security results to their customers.

"Our continued international growth demonstrates the trust the world’s most demanding sectors place in ExtraHop to protect their networks," said Fouad Tawk, Area Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, ExtraHop.

"Building upon this trust in Saudi Arabia is essential to ensure the most critical organizations in the world are protected. By bringing our expertise and unparalleled network intelligence directly to this region, businesses will be able to access the definitive evidence they need to rapidly diagnose and resolve performance and security issues, maintaining uninterrupted continuity," he added.

ExtraHop’s entry into the Saudi Arabian market is being facilitated by AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform. AstroLabs provides support and strategic market guidance for high-growth international technology companies looking to establish and scale their operations across the region.

Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial, AstroLabs, said: "ExtraHop’s modern approach to network security and operations is a crucial addition to the Saudi Arabian market's evolving technology sector."

"As enterprises scale up their digital investments to meet the Vision 2030 roadmap, they require security that can keep pace. ExtraHop is the NDR leader to provide the level of visibility and detection necessary to secure critical infrastructure and ensure the resilience needed for the region’s largest and most vital transformation efforts," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

