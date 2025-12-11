Riyadh - GitGuardian, the global leader in Non-Human Identity (NHI) security, has officially entered the Saudi market, bringing a platform trusted by over 600,000 developers worldwide.

The group completed a 12-day strategic immersion across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and under the Booster Grow Global KSA program led by Business France, according to a press release.

Throughout this mission, GitGuardian engaged with ministries, giga-projects, major enterprises, and cybersecurity leaders to explore avenues of collaboration.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the company’s launch will meet the security needs of projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and Expo 2030 Riyadh, where securing digital infrastructure is central to national success.

It now plans to develop a local ecosystem by partnering with Saudi IT providers, onboarding distributors, and launching training and certification programs dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity capabilities across critical sectors.

