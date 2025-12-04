Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has opened registration for the ‘Hadatha Sectorial Hackathon’ for the telecommunications sector – a national initiative designed to strengthen technical capabilities and reinforce cybersecurity across Oman’s key industries.

The hackathon targets cybersecurity professionals, innovators, entrepreneurs and startups, offering a platform to develop creative solutions that enhance data protection, fortify digital infrastructure and support the sultanate’s ongoing digital transformation.

The Hadatha Sectorial Hackathon forms part of a broader national effort to advance cyber resilience within vital sectors by attracting creative minds and technical talent. It brings together leading developers, cyber security specialists and entrepreneurs to collaborate on practical, sustainable innovations that support the digital economy and address emerging cyber threats facing Oman’s critical sectors.

According to the ministry, the event will serve as a hub for idea exchange and innovation, with an emphasis on transforming creative concepts into scalable, real-world projects. It aims to produce cyber-related products and services that strengthen reliance on local technologies and contribute to building a sustainable digital economy. The hackathon also provides a platform for Omani talent to showcase their skills and help shape a more resilient national cyber ecosystem.

To ensure quality participation, MTCIT has set guidelines requiring applicants to register in teams of two to four members. Teams must commit to attending the full 12-hour programme, which includes intensive work sessions, and adhere to the professional and ethical standards of the event.

Interested participants can register through the ministry’s portal: https://cert.gov.om/hackathon

