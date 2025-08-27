Riyadh - Altharwah Albashariyyah Company has received a project award notification from the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) with a total value of SAR 15.21 million.

The award covers the execution of external training programs for NCA employees during 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The contract, dated 25 August 2025, is expected to be signed on 25 September 2025.

In December 2024, Altharwah Albashariyyah signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dar Al Uloom University to boost cooperation in training and talent development.

