The Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA) at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has successfully performed an advanced body contouring surgery on a young female patient following significant weight loss after bariatric treatment.

Massive weight reduction is life-changing. But for many patients, the journey doesn’t end with the weight loss itself. Loose skin, altered body proportions, and loss of volume can impact confidence and overall well-being. Addressing these concerns requires precision, experience, and a clear understanding of post-bariatric anatomy.

The procedure was led by Dr. Shankar Mohanarangan, Consultant Plastic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. The surgery involved Breast Augmentation and Bilateral Brachioplasty, carefully planned to restore contour, enhance symmetry, and achieve natural-looking results tailored to the patient’s post-weight-loss transformation.

Dr. Shankar has extensive experience in body contouring and aesthetic procedures.His expertise includes liposuction and fat transfer, abdominoplasty, breast augmentation and reduction, mastopexy, rhinoplasty, facelift, botox and fillers, thread lift, and complex reconstructive surgeries. His presence strengthens the Plastic Surgery Department at TIA Fujairah, expanding access to comprehensive aesthetic care within the emirate.

This milestone procedure reflects the institute’s integrated approach. Patients undergoing bariatric procedures often require a second phase of care to complete their transformation. At TIA Fujairah, surgical planning, safety protocols, and postoperative recovery are managed with a multidisciplinary mindset to ensure both aesthetic refinement and long-term stability.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said:

“Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics in Fujairah represents our commitment to bringing advanced, world-class aesthetic and reconstructive services closer to the community. Post-bariatric body contouring is not merely cosmetic; it is about restoring confidence and helping patients fully embrace their transformation journey. Our goal is to position Fujairah as a destination for safe, ethical, and comprehensive aesthetic care under expert hands.”

He further added that the expansion of specialized plastic surgery services in Fujairah aligns with Thumbay Group’s broader vision of strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure while ensuring patients receive metropolitan-level expertise without having to travel outside the emirate.

The successful surgery underscores TIA Fujairah’s focus on clinical excellence, patient safety, and personalized aesthetic outcomes. As demand for post-weight-loss corrective procedures continues to grow, the institute is poised to deliver advanced surgical solutions with precision, compassion, and measurable results.

With a dedicated aesthetic unit, experienced surgical leadership, and the backing of Thumbay Group’s healthcare ecosystem, Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics Fujairah continues to set new benchmarks in plastic and reconstructive surgery across the region.