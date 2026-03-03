Amman, Jordan —The Kingdom Health has signed an agreement with Petra Elevators Company, the exclusive authorized distributor of KONE elevators and escalators in Jordan, to deliver vertical mobility systems across its integrated medical education project, comprising of the Kingdom University of Health Sciences and the Kingdom University Hospital.

Under the agreement, Petra Elevators will supply and install elevator and escalator systems across the project’s facilities, in addition to providing long-term maintenance and servicing to ensure safety, reliability, and uninterrupted performance throughout the lifetime of the development.

This partnership reflects Kingdom Health’s commitment to developing advanced healthcare and education infrastructure that prioritizes patient safety, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability. By integrating KONE’s People Flow® technologies, the project is designed to support smooth and efficient movement for patients, medical professionals, students, and visitors across the campus.

Commenting on the partnership, Fadi Abu Sneineh, Chief Operating Officer of Kingdom Health, said, “Strategic partnerships such as this are central to how we deliver on our vision for Kingdom Health. Working with Petra Elevators and KONE ensures that critical infrastructure across our facilities meets high standards of safety, reliability, and performance, supporting the day-to-day needs of patients, staff, and students as the project advances.”

Meanwhile, Mazen Abu Ghoush, Sales and Strategy Director at Petra Elevators Company, said, “Petra Elevators is proud to be part of The Kingdom Health Project, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone for our company. This partnership reinforces our position as Jordan’s leading company of elevators and escalators and as the preferred partner for high-end solutions and long-term maintenance. Together with KONE, we are delivering state-of-the-art People Flow® systems that ensure safe, efficient, and reliable mobility for patients, medical staff, and visitors. This prestigious project is a strong addition to our portfolio and reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and to supporting the Kingdom’s most important healthcare infrastructure.”