DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Pacific Prime, a leading international health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist, was awarded the Top Individual Broker award for six consecutive years and the Top SME Broker for the second successive year at Cigna’s Annual Broker Awards event in Drift Beach Club at the One & Only Royal Mirage Hotel on February 12, 2026.

Pacific Prime’s recognition as Top Individual Broker for the sixth consecutive year underscores the brokerage’s unwavering commitment to excellence in client service and tailored insurance solutions. This achievement reflects the dedication of its expert team, who consistently deliver personalized guidance and innovative strategies to meet the diverse needs of individuals across the region.

Winning the Top SME Broker award for the second year in a row highlights Pacific Prime’s growing influence in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises with comprehensive employee benefits and insurance solutions. This accolade demonstrates Pacific Prime’s ability to adapt to evolving business needs while maintaining a strong focus on delivering value-driven results.

David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Congratulations to Mark McClelland, Christopher Allen, Michael Lavelle, Matthew Ralton, Silvia Pasquetto, and their teams on this achievement. To receive these awards in front of such accomplished peers makes this recognition especially meaningful.”

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna is recognized as a top-rated international health insurance provider and provides health insurance solutions in over 200 markets, boasting a network of 1.5 million health professionals and 24/7 customer support in more than 50 languages. Cigna serves individuals, families, and businesses. Their offerings include individual and family health insurance, dental insurance, international health insurance, employee plans and policies, employer group solutions, and more.

To learn more about Cigna Healthcare, please visit: https://www.cigna.com/

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific. The brokerage has over 1,300 employees and 16 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

