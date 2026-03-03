United Arab Emirates: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation and reinforce their strategic partnership in supporting families and students across the Emirates.

The MoU underlines the importance of institutional collaboration and integrated roles in serving the community. It aims to empower parents and families, enhance their role in improving students’ wellbeing, and strengthen prevention and community care efforts in Dubai. The agreement aligns with the “Year of the Family”, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy, contributing to a stable family environment and the development of a balanced generation.

The partnership will focus on raising community awareness through joint programs that support parents in child upbringing, promote children’s mental and social wellbeing, and contribute to their academic development.

Under the agreement, both parties will implement awareness initiatives for parents, including lectures and workshops on positive parenting, prevention of negative behaviors, and effective communication with children. The MoU also includes coordinated follow-up of shared cases in line with approved specializations to ensure timely response.

KHDA will implement activities through its educational and community channels in schools, while DFWAC will provide specialized support through its qualified professionals and accredited experts, enhancing the quality and impact of the programs.

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “This partnership comes at an important time in conjunction with the Year of the Family and in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which places the family at the heart of building a cohesive and safe society. Empowering and educating parents is the first line of protection for children and supports their mental and social wellbeing. Through this collaboration with KHDA, we aim to expand our reach to families and deliver specialized preventive programs that translate the Year of the Family into tangible impact, supporting family stability and child safety in the community.”

Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development Sector at KHDA, said: “Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy highlights the vital role parents play as partners in their children’s education. Supporting parents with the right tools and knowledge helps enhance students’ wellbeing and learning outcomes. Through this collaboration with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, we aim to raise awareness and provide parents with practical guidance that strengthens family life and creates safe, supportive learning environments for all students in Dubai.”

By combining expertise and resources, the cooperation will launch community programs, conducting joint research, exchange of expertise and data, provision of social and psychological consultations, and professional capacity-building through specialized training programs. These efforts aim to empower families and create a more robust system for child care and protection.