Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, delivering resilient performance across its core business operations. Compared to the previous year, the bank recorded a 5% growth in net profit after neutralizing the FX impact. This reflects a successful execution of its strategy to generate sustainable value from core operations.

According to the financial results, total assets increased by 17% to reach EGP 484 billion, while net loans and advances grew by 30% to EGP 184 billion, underscoring the bank’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth and providing financing to key sectors, in addition to endorsing large corporations, small and medium enterprises, and individuals.

Customer confidence also remained strong, with customer deposits rising 29% to EGP 334 billion, highlighting the bank’s ability to attract and retain deposits in a competitive banking environment.

Additionally, the bank generated net fee and commission income of EGP 3 billion, a 21% increase year-on-year, reflecting the success of its strategy to diversify revenue streams and enhance value-added services.

FABMISR continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the Egyptian economy by financing strategic sectors and fostering long-term partnerships with corporates, SMEs, and retail customers. Through its comprehensive suite of banking solutions and strong regional backing, the bank remains well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders. At the same time, FABMISR reinforces this commitment by fostering a culture of innovation and leveraging advanced banking technologies to provide a secure, seamless, and agile digital experience­- strengthening customer trust and reaffirming its position as a reliable financial partner for the future

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/