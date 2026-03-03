Muscat, Oman: Due to ongoing regional airspace closures, flights to and from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai remain suspended. Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer flight paths.

We are working to ensure that all affected cargo is rescheduled once we have more clarity on airspace restrictions.

All customers are being contacted to confirm the status of their cargo, and we will continue to provide regular operational updates.

Extra belly hold capacity will also be added to our network over the coming days through new flights between Oman, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and Asia.

The safety of our staff remains our priority, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and airport partners to ensure that all necessary precautions are in place.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

