Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Buy Any Flowers, a premier name in the UAE’s floral and gifting industry, is proud to announce the official launch of its dedicated Arabic flowers and gifting online platform. The move aims to celebrate the UAE’s deep-rooted gifting heritage while offering a seamless, localised shopping experience for the nation's vibrant Arabic-speaking community.

Buy Any Flowers is positioned to dominate the Arabic gifting market by 25-30% in the coming years. By integrating cultural nuances and linguistic preferences, the brand is working diligently to develop a truly immersive journey that resonates with the traditional Emirati values of generosity and hospitality.

The new platform showcases an extensive and diverse range of gifting options tailored for every major milestone. Whether it is about exploring unique Valentines Day gifts, expressing gratitude with Mothers Day gifts, celebrating festivities conveying spirituality with Ramadan and Eid gifts, Buy Any Flowers ensures that every life moment is marked with elegance. From exotic floral arrangements and gourmet cakes to luxury chocolates and personalized hampers, the collection is curated to bridge the gap between modern trends and timeless traditions.

Buy Any Flowers is setting new benchmarks in gift delivery by offering unparalleled flexibility. Customers can now choose from a variety of hyper-fast delivery services, including one-day, same-day, and midnight delivery for those late-night surprises. For those urgent moments or last-minute realisations, the brand has introduced industry-leading 1-hour and 2-hour delivery services across major cities in the UAE. The platform ensures that your sentiments arrive fresh and always on time.

"Our move into the dedicated Arabic-speaking market is about more than just business; it is about honouring the cultural fabric of the region," said the spokesperson for Buy Any Flowers. "By combining the UAE's rich heritage with our lightning-fast delivery and a vast product range, we are making it easier for our community to express love and gratitude in their own words."

