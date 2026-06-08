UAE-based Albaddad Holding has launched New Botswana City, a mixed-use destination, in partnership with Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), the investment arm of the government of Botswana.

Spanning 1.24 million square metres (sqm), the project, estimated at $1.9 billion, will be built in three phases.

The development will position Gaborone, Botswana's capital, as a regional centre for trade, business events and investment.

Albaddad will oversee the project throughout its full lifecycle, from master planning and development through construction and long-term operations.

The city comprises 51 residential towers spread across 17 integrated complexes, with three towers per complex; 18 buildings across six commercial and office complexes; five international hotels; and an integrated boulevard district featuring retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, entertainment facilities and service amenities.

The development will be anchored by the Albaddad Botswana Global Exhibition & Convention Centre, a 124,000-sqm-integrated facility valued at $292 million, designed as the first phase of the new city development. Construction has started on the first phase.

Founded in 1971, Albaddad operates in more than 50 markets and employs more than 7,000 people.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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